Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Justice Minister Given Lubinda says during his time in government, he has twice survived hijacking at the hands of armed robbers wielding machine guns. And Lubinda who is former Kabwata member of parliament says he once suffered from food poisoning as he was about to present a bill at its second reading stage in Parliament. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Lubinda said he has had low moments in his service as member of parliament where he felt that the job was not for the faint hearted....