Former Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda says the promises being made by the PF during the campaign period should not be taken seriously. And Shamenda says it is immoral for the PF government to threaten resident doctors with dismissal for simply demanding what is due to them. Commenting on Vice-President Inonge Wina’s remarks that the PF would ensure that it awards contracts to Zambians in the next five years, Shamenda told News Diggers! that the PF government had no political will to implement the programmes that they had set out. “There...