One of the streams in Lusaka's Kalingaliga Township with few voters sported going to cast their votes for the Mayoral election on July 26, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNZA lecturer Professor Bizeck Phiri says the current political violence being witnessed in the country might lead to voter apathy on the polling day. And Prof Phiri says amending the Public Order Act (POA) is difficult as long as the ruling party feels favoured by the act. In an interview, Friday, Prof Phiri observed that political parties would promise during campaigns to amend the POA but failed to do so once in government. “The function of the Public Order Act (POA) is that it is meant to save the interest...