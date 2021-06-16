US Embassy in Zambia interim Charge d’Affaires David Young says the American government is not supporting any candidate in the August polls and that it’s not right that some cadres are using the American flag. And Young says COVID-19 campaign restrictions should not only apply to the opposition, as government events can also spread the Covid virus. In an interview, Young said it was not appropriate to imply that the US government supported one side. “The US government does not support one candidate in the Zambian election. We support democracy,...



