MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed that 69 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. Speaking at a press briefing, Monday, Dr Malama said all 10 provinces in the country had recorded COVID-19 deaths, with Lusaka recording the highest number. “In the last 24 hours, all ten provinces recorded COVID-19 deaths, 69 new deaths reported. The breakdown of the new deaths by province is as follows: Lusaka 31; Copperbelt 11; Southern 11; Eastern eight;...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.