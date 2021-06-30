FORMER Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri says it will be premature for citizens to remove the PF government from power as they still have pending developmental projects. In an interview, Phiri urged Zambians to give PF another opportunity and only consider changing government in 2026 if nothing changes in five years. “Give us an opportunity. If nothing changes in five years, you have the right to come and remove us in 2026. But for this time, it is premature because we still have more to do. Yes, let them give us...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.