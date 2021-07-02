UPND chairman for education Dr Choolwe Beyani says the recently released Amnesty International report is factual and reflects the cries of the people over the brutality of the PF regime. In an interview, Dr Beyani said there were a number of people that were killed under the PF regime and that no one was held responsible for it. “The Amnesty International monitors human rights compliance and violations globally. So it is not unique to Zambia, they make reports in countries which are trouble spots. What they have outlined in Zambia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.