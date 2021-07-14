IKELENG’I UPND aspiring member of parliament Elijah Muchima says President Edgar Lungu should be explaining the solutions he is offering to the citizens instead of talking about privatization. Commenting on President Lungu’s recent remarks that people who destroyed the Mwinulunga Pineapple factory through privatization had come back claiming they could make Zambia better, Muchima said the Head of State had run out of ideas. “The President has run out of ideas, he doesn’t know what to say. He is supposed to be defending his actions, he is supposed to be...



