THE Human Rights Commission says the directive by the Inspector General of Police to officers to use force to maintain law and order can be misinterpreted as an order for police brutality. And the Commission has called on the police to enforce the COVID-19 regulations on all political parties without any political discrimination. Meanwhile, Hakainde Hichilema’s presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango has wondered why Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja was quiet when President Edgar Lungu was seen distributing face masks across the country and did not condemn the activity....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.