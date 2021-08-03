PF deputy national chairperson Davies Chama says the people complaining about the unknown cargo that was transported together with ballot papers are trying to create “unnecessary” suspicion. And Chama says having witnessed the printing of ballot papers in Dubai, he is very confident that they were properly sealed. Chama was commenting on UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo’s remarks in which he asked the Electoral Commission of Zambia to explain why unknown cargo was transported together with ballot papers on an Emirates flight. Chama said there was no need for...



