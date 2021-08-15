Party of National Unity and Progress leader Highvie Hamududu (r) with his running mate Kasote Singogo during the presidential filing in of nomination paper Sat Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTY for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu says he is happy with his performance and has promised to offer objective oversight as should be done by an opposition political party.

In an interview, Hamududu said now that he is in the opposition, he will show the Zambian people how an opposition party should provide objective oversight and not the politics that existed during the reign of the PF.

“Of course now we are in opposition, we are not part of the contenders for power, we want to show Zambian people what an opposition party is supposed to do in providing objective oversight. That was lacking. I think there was more about political fight than oversight and with one MP there, I can tell you that we promise to give objective oversight, nothing personal, no spite but objective oversight on the government that will be set up,” Hamududu, who’s party has produced a member or parliament in Nalolo, said.

He also advised the incoming government to ensure that they had clean fingers before pointing at anyone.

“We are very consistent, and whoever comes through as a winner should make no populist decisions, no excitement, and no caderism. First of all they should clean cadres in their party and show an example and fight the corruption first in their party. That’s the correct thing so that you are cleaner and you have a cleaner finger to point at somebody,” he said.

He expressed happiness over his performance in the presidential race and thanked the media for the role they played in his campaign.

“Performance, I am so happy. You know I went around the country and I had good engagements. I thank you, the media. Wherever I went, I was appearing in your newspapers. We didn’t have enough resources but I finished my campaign by having a media breakfast. And the media people actually campaigned for me so literally the whole country heard about me through the media. So I am happy with the results, for the constituencies, we fielded candidates in eight constituencies and we have won one out of eight which is not bad and actually we were supposed to win about three MPs and I think some colleagues were not fair, they went there to say a lot of things but for me I am not personal, I didn’t want to choose the dirty way,” said Hamududu.

“This was my inaugural participation as a presidential candidate and you know that there are always challenges of resources and logistics. Remember I didn’t have a single billboard but I think people saw on the presidential debate that we had a fairly good message on a researched position. People cared not, the challenge is that we were crowded by the two big boys and no one wanted to listen to the smaller ones. But I can tell you that our manifesto is measured and its quite researched and we don’t have populist ideas, we have real issues because Zambia has serious problems and it’s not time to give cheap promises because things are really tough for the country, the parameters are off economically, socially, all the indicators are really off and the country has a lot of work to do. And these problems will not be sorted out through simplistic means.”

By Natasha Sakala

