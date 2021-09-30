MINISTER of Tourism and Arts Rodney Sikumba says foreign tourists will get excited about coming to Zambia once the majority of the population gets vaccinated against COVID-19. In an interview, Tuesday, Sikumba expressed worry at the low vaccination rate, saying there was no way the country could grow its tourism sector if people did not get vaccinated. “In the Presidential speech, he (President Hichilema) took special interest in the issues of COVID and the fourth wave. And I think from 2019, what the sector has been grappling with has been...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.