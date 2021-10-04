Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) chapter president Kalungu Joseph Sampa gives a speech at the 20th anniversary gala dinner at Mika, Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on November 27, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says it hopes the arrest of KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu signifies a good and elaborate process of investigations worthy of taking before the courts of law with highest chances for successful prosecution. On Wednesday last week, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested Konkola Copper Mine provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu for theft of K110.4 Million and US$250,000. Commenting on the development, TIZ president Sampa Kalungu said charges of money laundering and theft by those charged with safe guarding the mines made sad reading. He urged DEC...