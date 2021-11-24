Sylvia Chalikosa gives a prayer of faith at the memorial service of his father and fifth president Michael Chilufya Sata at Catholic Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka on October 28, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa has wondered why it has taken so long to arrest former Ministers in the PF regime who were perceived to be corrupt. And PF member Bizwell Mutale has maintained that all former ministers in the PF government should undergo individual lifestyle audits in order to detach the party from the corruption tag. In an interview, Chalikosa said she did not subscribe to the “nonsense” of people saying PF Ministers were corrupt without any proof. “I do not subscribe to this nonsense of people…...