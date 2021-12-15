LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the premature arrests and announcements about perceived corruption cases have destroyed families. Addressing the media at Parliament, Tuesday, Mundubile said the fight against corruption had turned into political persecution. “There is no fight against corruption, there is just political persecution. You don’t fight corruption loudly. If you put systems in place, you have got institutions in place, if Mundubile is corrupt even without putting him on TV, the ACC will move in, investigate, take him to court and prosecute him. So…...



