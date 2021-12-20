FORMER Lupososhi PF member of parliament Bwalya Chungu has advised Zambians to brace themselves because the worst is yet to come under the UPND government. In an interview, Chungu said the 12 percent increment to civil servants was a mockery. “The salary increment is very demeaning to the Zambian people. You can’t have a situation where one hand gives and the other hand immediately takes away. It is a mockery. We all know that the fuel increment has got a spiral effect on everything, therefore for the UPND government to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.