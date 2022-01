YOU told us [that] we were stealing K3 when the fuel price was K15, yes we were stealing the K3 tavomela, now it is K21 so who is stealing the K9, PF acting president Given Lubinda asked during a press conference Tuesday. Giving an address to PF supporters, Lubinda challenged the UPND to explain who has been stealing the K9 from the fuel procurement process owing to the commodity price increment. “You told us you would give us fuel at K12, we want K12 fuel not at K21. You told…...



