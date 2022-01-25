Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks at the News Diggers, Prime TV and Chapter One Foundation election analysis discussion in Lusaka on September 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHAPTER One Foundation has lamented that lack of diversity in appointments to public office has deteriorated under the UPND government. And Chapter One Foundation says it believes the current position of the law with regards to diversity in appointments to public office is in breach of Zambia’s treaty obligations which guarantee non-discrimination and the rights of all persons to participate freely. And Young Women in Action executive director Harriet Chibuta says government needs to ensure structural and legal reforms that will allow more women in decision making positions. Speaking at…...