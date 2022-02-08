24 UPND youths who invaded a mine in Muombe, Chembe district have been charged with criminal trespass, obstructing a road, malicious damage to property and assault. The youths, who include UPND deputy national youth chairman Stephen Chikota, harassed police officers and sought to gain entry into a mining area alleging that the miner had no documentation to mine sugilite. In an interview, Luapula Province Commanding officer Sharon Zulu said as long as the youths continued going to private places, they would be arrested. “On the night of Friday, we apprehended…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.