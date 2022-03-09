Law Association of Zambia president Abyudi Shonga officiates at the peacebuilding meeting at Mulugunshi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 14, 2021 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says there is need to formulate and implement policies aimed at achieving acceptable gender equality in order to help women. In a statement in commemoration of International Women’s Day, Tuesday, LAZ president Abyudi Shonga stated that he had no difficulty in acknowledging the priceless role women played in the world. “Today (Tuesday) we celebrate International Women’s Day. The chosen theme, for this monumental day, is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” #break the bias. I want to add my voice to the global…...