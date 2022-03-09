President Hakainde Hichilema and his wife Mutinta arrive at this year’s International Women’s Day commemoration at Lusaka’s Show Grounds on March 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambian men to love their women, saying doing so conquers a lot of evil including gender-based violence and child abuse. And President Hichilema says this year’s Women’s Day theme, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, is a reminder of the need to achieve gender equity and equality amongst the country’s population. Meanwhile, NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga says the sad reality of high gender inequality that currently exists requires magnanimity and boldness of leadership. Delivering his speech during the commemoration of International Women’s Day,…...