PF media director Antonio Mwanza says life has become harder today than six months ago. And Mwanza says PF’s refusal to participate in Women’s Day celebrations is because the UPND government has neglected women. Meanwhile, Mwanza says one of UPND’s policies is to blame the PF for everything. Speaking when he featured on Millennium Radio, Wednesday, Mwanza rated UPND’s first six months in office as a disaster. “Well you see, it’s a disaster. When people rose up early in the morning to go and queue up, the majority of those…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.