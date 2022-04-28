Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba taking oath during the filing in of the presidential nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says the way President Hakainde Hichilema defended his Ministers and other appointees involved in scandals is exactly what used to happen under PF. And Kalaba says he believes Milingo Lungu’s claims on being offered immunity because his version of the story seems to be more sincere than the President’s. Speaking when he featured on HOT Fm’s Hot Seat programme, Tuesday, Kalaba said if the President continued defending his Ministers, then the situation would be no different from what was happening under PF. “The President did…...