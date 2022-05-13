Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has disclosed that a “higher authority” allowed former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe to buy a V8 Toyota Landcruiser after Cabinet refused to give that authority. And Nkulukusa says a payroll audit conducted in September revealed that the Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC) system had more than 1,000 ghost workers, adding that this was suspected to be a human intervention case. Speaking when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Tuesday, Nkulukusa said a request was…...