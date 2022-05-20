FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela says the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) undertook to never institute any criminal proceedings against him. And Chitotela says he is constrained to disclose other details of the settlement agreement which are clothed in secrecy, sealed by the court and retained by late former chief justice Ireen Mambilima. Meanwhile, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the new ACC management did not have sight of the settlement agreement and its contents until it was filed in the courts of law. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Thursday, Chitotela…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.