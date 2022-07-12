FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says he is sure that the poor performance of the economy under the PF government led to the reclassification of Zambia to low-income status. Last week, the World Bank reclassified Zambia to low income status from lower middle income, for the 2023 financial year. And in an interview, Dr Musokotwane said his government was determined to grow the economy so that it regains the lower middle income status. “I intend to make a comprehensive statement in Parliament on this because it is…...



