PF PRESIDENTIAL hopeful Mutotwe Kafwaya says consumers are bearing the brunt of increased transport fares due to failure to plan properly by those in authority. Commenting on Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali’s remarks that transport operators would be suffocated if bus fares were not adjusted after an increase in petroleum products, Kafwaya this was unfortunate for consumers. “Who is it aimed at (the adjustment), is it transporters or it is actually [the] consumers of goods and services? Because those transporters, their role is to render a service to the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.