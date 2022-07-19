SENIOR Chief Kalindawalo M’ndikula of the Nsenga people in Eastern Province has applauded the new dawn government for fulfilling its promise of recruiting 30,000 teachers countrywide. In a statement, Monday, Chief Kalindawalo welcomed the newly recruited teachers in the Nsenga-land, asking them to feel at home as they embark on their journey. “Senior Chief Kalindawalo of the Nsenga people of Nyimba, Petauke, Lusangazi and Sinda Districts of Eastern Province would like to thank His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn government for fulfilling the promise to recruit 30,000…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.