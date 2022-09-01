FORMER ministry of housing and infrastructure development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota says he had no interest in the purchase of the Infrastructure House, adding that he can walk with his head high because he served government with integrity. On Monday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) recorded a warn and caution statement from Mushota and former Chief Procurement and Supplies Officer at the same ministry Dorothy Katongo over irregularities in the procurement of Infrastructure House at over US$5 million. The commission said the duo was alleged to have willfully failed to comply with the law in the procurement of the Infrastructure House at US$5.35million from Zamworth Construction. But in an interview, Mushota said he was not a criminal and was ready to…...



