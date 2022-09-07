THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced the reduction in bus fares by 2 percent on intercity long distance routes while Lusaka local and peri-urban routes have been reduced by K1. In a statement, Wednesday, RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga said no reduction had been effected on Copperbelt local routes whereas Inter-Mine routes in the province had been reduced by K1. He said the decision was made following the drop in fuel pump prices as announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) wishes to announce the reduction in bus fares, following the drop in fuel pump prices announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently. The ERB reduced…...



