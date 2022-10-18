FORMER president Edgar Lungu says there is nothing special about being President, arguing that God chooses whosoever he wants to work through. And Lungu has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for recognising and respecting the National Day of Prayer, Repentance and Fasting. Meanwhile, Mtendere Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church parish priest Fr Everisto Kabungo has thanked Lungu for declaring October 18 a national day of prayer. Speaking during mass at Mtendere Mary Queen of Peace Parish, Tuesday, Lungu said there was nothing special about being President. “I also want to emphasise that there is nothing special about being President. Just like I was President, honourable Hakainde Hichilema has become 7th President. God works through all of us and none of us…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.