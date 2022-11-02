THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested three National Housing Empowerment Fund (NHEF) directors for money laundering involving K36 million.

In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said Kamphembele Ngulube, Margaret Mabingo and Lusuntha Ngulube allegedly obtained K36 million from members of the public on pretext that NHEF had plots for sale in an area called “Riverdale City” situated in Lusaka’s Leopards Hill area, when in fact not.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested the Directors of the National Housing Empowerment Fund (NHEF) for money laundering involving K36, 000,000.00. The Commission has jointly charged and arrested Kamphembele Ngulube, a male aged 49 years, Margaret Mabingo, a female aged 46 years and Lusuntha Ngulube, a male aged 46 years of 168 Acacia Drive Roma Park, Lukasha Flats in Kabulonga and Plot 30029 Twapia Ndola, respectively all Directors and Shareholders of NHEF for Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of the Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 of the Laws of Zambia as amended,” he said.

“Particulars of the matter are that the three as Directors and Shareholders of NHEF jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st January 2020 and 30th September 2022 with intent to defraud did obtain money amounting to K36, 000,000.00 from members of the public on the pretext that NHEF had plots for sale in an area called “Riverdale City” situated in Lusaka’s Leopards Hill Area when in fact not. Members of the public paid for these plots believing that they were genuine plots for NHEF.”

“In the course of investigations, the Commission seized 18 motor vehicles and froze several bank accounts. The suspects are on bond and will appear in court soon,” he stated.

Khan disclosed that the Commission had also jointly charged and arrested a married couple for engaging in unlicensed banking services and obtaining money amounting to K59, 038, 132. 17 from members of the public.

“In another incident, the Commission has jointly charged and arrested a married couple, Aaron Yobe Zulu, a male aged 40 years and Christine Nyondwa Msadabwe, a female aged 39 years both of House Number 518/100, Ibex Hill in Lusaka for Fraudulent Transactions contrary to section 197 (a) and (b) of the Securities and Exchange Commission Act No. 41 of 2016 of the Laws of Zambia, Providing and Conducting Financial Services without a License contrary to section 6 subsection (i) and (ii) of the Banking and Financial Services Act No. 7 of 2017 of the Laws of Zambia. Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Theft contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Possession of Property Suspected of being Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 71 (i) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 9 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia, Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No.14 of 2001 of the Laws of Zambia as amended,” he said.

“Particulars of the matter are that Aaron Yobe Zulu jointly and whilst acting together with Christine Nyondwa Msadabwe as Directors/Shareholders of Laurence Paul Investment Services Limited, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st January 2016 and 30th December 2020, engaged in unlicensed banking services and obtained money amounting to K59, 038, 132. 17 from members of the public under the pretext that the said funds would be invested in securities when in fact not.”

Khan said the couple further engaged in money laundering and acquired various properties.

“The couple further engaged in money laundering and acquired the following properties which were registered in their names and those of third parties: several farms in Siavonga, Chirundu and Mpika, seven houses in Chalala and one house in Ibex Hill, as well as several vehicles namely, one Quantum bus, one Mercedes Benz, one Renault Kadjar, one Toyota Spacio, one Toyota Alphard, and three Toyota Corollas. The above properties including funds in various bank accounts have since been seized by the Commission as they are reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. The suspects are on bond and will appear in court soon,” he said.

He cautioned members of the public to be wary of empowerment and investment scams.

“In relation to these two matters, the Commission would like to warn members of the public to be wary of empowerment and investment scams and to do the necessary due diligence before putting in their hard earned funds. The public should take precaution when confronted with investment opportunities that promise returns that are too good to be true. The Commission has noted with sadness that a number of retirees from the public and private sectors have been defrauded of their pensions by unscrupulous individuals posing as investment agents,” he said.

“As an investigative agency of the State, the Commission will not stand by and watch fraudsters masquerading as investment experts taking advantage of unsuspecting members of the public through fraudulent investment and empowerment programmes. The Commission has a mandate to fight financial crimes for the public good and it will carry out this mandate with the seriousness it deserves within the confines of the law.”

And Khan said the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit had arrested an Immigration Officer for theft of Government revenue amounting to over $160, 000.00.

“In another development, the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested an Immigration Officer for theft of Government revenue amounting to over USD $160, 000.00. Sibetta Sibetta, a male aged 35 years of Lunzua Road, Kasama Central Town has been charged and arrested for Theft by Public Servant contrary to section 277 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Details of the matter are that Sibetta Sibetta, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st January 2014 and 31st January 2021 did steal a sum of USD $165,900.00 property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia being Visa fees received at the Nchelenge Immigration Office, money which came in his possession by virtue of his position as Deputy Officer in Charge. Sibetta further produced deposit slips purporting that the said funds had been deposited at a named bank when in fact not,” he said.

Khan said the Commission also arrested Eric Ndhlovu, a Stores Clerk at the Financial Intelligence Centre, for money laundering involving K108, 800.

“The Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has also arrested Eric Ndhlovu a Stores Clerk at the Financial Intelligence Centre for money laundering involving K108, 800.00. Ndhlovu, a male aged 28 years of Lilayi Area in Lusaka has been charged and arrested for Forgery and Uttering False Documents contrary to sections 342 and 352 respectively of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Theft by Servant contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Fraudulent False Accounting contrary to section 326 (b) of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 of the Laws of Zambia as amended,” he said.

“The facts of the matter are that Eric Ndhlovu jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st May 2022 and 30th September 2022 with intent to defraud, forged twelve payment instructions to a known bank, as payments for Staff allowances to himself as a Stores Clerk at the Financial Intelligence Centre and Purchase of various goods from a known supplier whose bank account details he replaced with his own bank account details on the payment instructions, purporting that the said payment instructions were duly approved, authorized and signed by the authorized bank signatories when in fact not.”

Khan said the suspect was detained in lawful custody and would appear in court soon.

“Ndhlovu further uttered these forged payment instructions at a known bank where he managed to steal K108, 800.00 through over the counter cash withdrawals and transfers to his personal bank account. He further engaged in money laundering by acquiring a motor vehicle namely a Toyota Mark II, which has been seized by the Commission. He is detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon,” he said.

Khan said the Commission jointly charged and arrested another married couple for Forgery and Uttering False Documents.

“The Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has also jointly charged and arrested a married couple, Reuben Mpando a male aged 47 years and Romanzi Nkwazi a female aged 53 years of House No. 7202 Frazer Crescent Riverside Kitwe for Forgery and Uttering False Documents contrary to sections 342 and 352 respectively of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Attempting to Obtain Money by False Pretences contrary to section 389 as read with 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” he said.

“Details of the matter are that Reuben Mpando jointly and whilst acting together with Romanzi Nkwazi, and other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st February 2018 and 31st August 2018 changed the date of occurrence of an accident that happened on the Monze – Mazabuka Road involving a Freight Liner truck registration number ABP 402 and trailer registration number ABRT 17087 on insurance claims documents from 3rd February, 2018 the actual date of the accident to 8th February, 2018. The couple later attempted to obtain compensation from a named insurance company amounting to K550, 000.00by purporting that the truck and trailer were duly insured at the time of the accident when in fact not. The suspects are detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.”

Meanwhile, Khan said the Commission in Lusaka has arrested and charged a Trinidad and Tobago national for Trafficking and Importing Narcotic Drugs.

“Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested and charged a Trinidad and Tobago national for Trafficking and Importing Narcotic Drugs contrary to sections 15 and16 respectively of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Zion SadicJ anton Providence, a male aged 22 years was apprehended at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) as he was coming from Brazil via Qatar. After searching his luggage DEC officers discovered cocaine weighing 3.793 Kilograms that was concealed in the false compartments of his two suitcases. The suspect is detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon,” said Khan.