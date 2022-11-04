ACTIONAID Zambia has urged investigative wings to quickly probe corruption allegations against Health Minister Sylvia Masebo, saying no one should be shielded or condemned before investigations are carried out. Masebo was recently accused of asking for facilitation fees and a vehicle from a company, TFM, that was engaged by the ministry to construct prefabricated hospitals across the country. Commenting on this in a statement, Thursday, ActionAid Zambia interim Country Director Musonda Kabinga said dragging people into serious allegations without investigations could infringe on the accused’s rights. “ActionAid is deeply concerned with the ongoing allegations concerning the Ministry of Health over alleged corruption in the award of a tender for the construction of prefabricated hospitals. We cannot have matters of corruption…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.