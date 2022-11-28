Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Prof Lackson Kasonka addresses delegates at the Inspection Report on the Use of General Access Points for the Provision of Financial Services on Tuesday, September 14, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

THE Ministry of Health has terminated the contract awarded to TFM Holdings Ltd for the construction and equipping of seven by 150 bed capacity COVID-19 hospitals in Zambia. The Ministry of Health says the termination of the contract is effective June 24, the day it informed the company about its intention to terminate the contract. According to a letter dated November 25, 2022, addressed to the chairman of TFM Holdings (PTY) Limited, Ministry of Health permanent secretary professor Lackson Kasonka said any dues for any action by the said firm were ineffective on the part of the ministry for liability. “RE: Termination of contract for the tender for the proposed construction and equipping of 7No. X 150 bed capacity Covid-19…...