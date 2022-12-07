A FOURTH-YEAR Copperbelt University medical student aged 24 has committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased’s aunt suspects that her nephew took his own life after accumulating so much debt. He explained that the incident was reported to the police by a security guard after he discovered a dead body of a male person hanging onto a tree. “Ndola District Twapia Police Station [recorded a] suicide [case which] occurred on December 5, 2022 around 10:50 hours at Copperbelt University, Ndola campus. [The] reporter being Simon Msiska of house No. 1567 Twapia Extension, occupation, security guard officer aged 52 years. He reported that he found a dead body…...



