NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says government should avoid too much self-praise and allow other people to instead praise it. In an interview, Kateka said the UPND government needed to put measures in place to stabilise the depreciating kwacha. “So [there is] a scripture that says ‘let not him who straps on his armor boast himself as he who takes it off,’ It’s a very thoughtful [and] provoking thing (scripture). It is very easy to boast [about] whatever before you get into the situation yourself. You see what I mean? It’s like [when] you, at the side, you boast ‘if it was us we would have done this’. Then when you get in you find that things are not…...
