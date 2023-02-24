THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested a Congolese national for fraud and money laundering involving over K7 million. In a statement yesterday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said Tonny Mpoyi allegedly forged three NRCs and later opened accounts into which over K7 million was fraudulently transferred from a foreign bank. He said the suspect also engaged in money laundering involving the K7, 931, 250 proceeds of crime and acquired a Toyota Allion and a plot in Lusaka, which have since been seized. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a Congolese national for fraud and money laundering involving over K7 million. The Commission has formally charged and…...



