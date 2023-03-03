FOREIGN Affairs And International Cooperation Minister Stanely Kakubo says President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to Doha, Qatar to participate at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) scheduled to take place from March 5 to 9, 2023. In a statement, Friday, Kakubo said President Hichilema is scheduled to hold meetings with the Head of State of Qatar as well as key investment players of that country. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will travel to Doha, Qatar to participate at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) scheduled to take place from 5th to 9th…...



