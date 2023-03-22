DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri says 90 days is more than enough to conclude corruption cases, with adequate resources in place. And Phiri has stressed that individuals involved in the criminal justice sector should be people of integrity. Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Tom Shamakamba says asset recovery is an important strategy in the corruption fight as it helps to restore public confidence and promote economic development. Speaking on the sidelines of the advanced techniques in asset tracing and recovery training workshop in Lusaka, Tuesday, Phiri supported calls for corruption cases to be disposed of within 90 days. “As things stand, 90 days I agree is more than adequate, it is feasible. However, resources have to be…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.