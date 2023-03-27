AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy of Lusaka’s Makani East has shot dead his 11-year-old friend using his grandfather’s shotgun. In a statement, police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale narrated that the boy was trying to show three of his invited friends his grandfather’s gun when he pulled the trigger and killed one of them. “An Eleven-year-old boy of Makeni East has died after sustaining a gun shot wound. The boy identified as John Sakala was shot at using a Shotgun by his friend aged Eight also of Makeni East on March 27, 2023 around 10:00 hours in Makeni East area. The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the University Teaching Hospitals where he was rushed to immediately after the incident…....



