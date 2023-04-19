POLICE say one person has died while another sustained minor injuries after a vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a goods train at the junction near Kamwala Remand Correctional Facility. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the accident happened on April 18, 2023 around 13:00 hours and identified the deceased as Isaac Masuka aged 22 and the driver as Lucky Sichilo aged 21, both of Jack compound. “One person died after a vehicle he was traveling in was hit by a Goods Train at the Junction near Kamwala Remand Correctional Facility. The deceased was identified as Isaac Masuka aged 22 of Jack compound. He was on board a Mitsubishi Canter light truck…...



