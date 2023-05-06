POLICE have summoned former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit national coordinator Chanda Kabwe to appear before its investigation team on Tuesday, next week. Kabwe’s summoning comes barely two weeks after police warned and cautioned him for allegedly being in possession of property believed to have been stolen. According to a notice to employer dated May 5, 2023, signed by the Officer in Charge, the police indicated that Kabwe would not be detained longer than necessary, “This is to notify that Mr Chanda Kabwe said to be in your employment, is required at the Police Investigation Team on May 9, 2023 at 10:00 hours for the purpose of interviews. He will not be detained longer than necessary,” read the notice. In…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.