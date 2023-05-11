UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the constitutional review process will be conducted as soon as government improves Zambia’s economic situation. In an interview, Imenda insisted that constitutional reforms remained UPND’s top agenda. “Over the issues of constitutional reforms, it still remains the top of our agenda. But again, we are mindful of the fact that the current economic situation in terms of priorities doesn’t compete favourably with the needs of the Zambian people. The current challenges are the issues of economy that we want to improve upon. As soon as our economic or our cash flow in the treasury has improved, the issue of constitutional review will definitely be touched on for the benefit of our country,” he said…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.