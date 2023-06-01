THE Mongu Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced former Lewanika General Hospital accountant Muchindu Muyaba to seven months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving over K42,000. In a statement, Wednesday, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Head Corporate Communications Dr Dorothy Mzumara said Principal Resident Magistrate Manyepa sentenced Muyaba for failure to declare interest. “The Mongu Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced former Lewanika General Hospital Accountant Muchindu Muyaba to seven (7) months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving over K42,000. In presiding over the matter, Principal Resident Magistrate Hon. Manyepa sentenced Muchindu Muyaba, 42, of Kasima plots in Mongu to seven (7) months imprisonment with hard labour for Failure to Declare Interest,” she said. Dr Mzumara said…...



