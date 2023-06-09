DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says government received 236,000 applications for recruitment to the defence force, of which only 5,000 candidates who have been shortlisted will be published in the print media on June 12, 14 and 16. Speaking at a media briefing, Thursday, Lufuma said the process had been very tedious and vigorous. “The exercise started in November last year with scrutinising and analysing of names against their academic qualifications. The total number of applicants from all the 10 provinces was 236,000 out of which we were to shortlist 5,000. This has been a tedious and vigorous process and for that, I would like to thank our youths for their patience amidst a lot of anxiety and psychological stress. The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.