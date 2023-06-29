THE Department of Immigration has arrested a South Korean national in connection with suspected sex trafficking of five Vietnamese nationals. Last week, the department arrested three Chinese nationals for suspected human trafficking for sexual exploitation. In a statement, Thursday, Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said Han Ho Bae, 62, facilitated the travel of one of the five Vietnamese girls to Zambia. “The Department of Immigration, on 24th June 2023, arrested a 62-year-old South Korean national, Han Ho Bae, in connection with the suspected sex trafficking of five Vietnamese nationals. Mr Bae, a holder of a Residence Permit, was apprehended at Ariraag Restaurant Limited, located along Thabo Mbeki Road in Lusaka’s Mass Media Area, following a search by officers after…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.