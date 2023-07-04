PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says party members who are being arrested for forgery and other offences are being asked where former president Edgar Lungu keeps his money. And Nakacinda says there is a scheme by the ruling party to completely paralyse the PF by October this year. Speaking when he appeared on Diamond TV, Sunday, Nakacinda said the type of police brutality happening under the UPND administration was only experienced during colonial times. “Today, UPND cadres are working with the police [in] abducting citizens mainly from PF. You have a guy in Petauke abducted like a criminal. Arresting and charging somebody is an administrative process after an inquiry. It’s not battering people, not putting people on a…...



