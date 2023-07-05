PF National Youth Chairman Christopher Kang’ombe has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to take an interest in allegations of torture against some opposition party members. The Human Rights Commission recently launched the 2021-2022 State of Human Rights report which indicated that the levels of torture had reduced from 50 percent in 2018 to 36 percent in 2022. Speaking during the launch of the report, Human Rights Commission Chief Research and Planning Foster Hamuyube said the Commission had observed that despite the reduction, cases of torture were still a problem. In an interview, Tuesday, Kang’ombe, who is also Kamfinsa PF member of parliament said the continued allegations of torture may affect the country’s credentials if left unchecked. “Allegations of torture for…...



