THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has revealed that since 2021, it has effected over 130 arrests on suspects of corruption-related offences and restricted or seized properties worth over K477 million. In a statement yesterday in commemoration of the African Anti-Corruption Day, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba urged members of the public to report corrupt practices to law enforcement agencies with the assurance that they would be protected in case of any victimisation. “In reflecting on this year’s theme ‘African Union Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Corruption, 20 Years After: Achievements and Prospects’, the Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to thank the various stakeholders, members of the public and cooperating partners in the fight against financial crimes. From the period 2021 to…...



