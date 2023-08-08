UNIVERSITY of Zambia Lecturer Dr Charity Musamba says Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba should interrogate whether government workers are providing good examples to graduates entering the labour market. Last Friday, Tambatamba said government was concerned with the level of preparedness for employment amongst fresh graduates, which according to the 2020 skills survey stood at 19.3 percent. Tambatamba said most graduates lacked employable skills such as analytical and communication skills, as well as positive attitudes towards work. But in an interview, Monday, Dr Musamba said the survey findings reflected a wider societal problem which should be addressed, starting with political leaders. “I think when the Minister, Honourable Tambatamba is revealing this to us, the question is why do…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.